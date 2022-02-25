Hot water for Hunter Biden is reaching a boiling point

February 25, 2022

The walls are closing in on Hunter Biden. The US attorney in Delaware investigating his business affairs has been busy subpoenaing his bank records and calling in his ex-girlfriends to testify in front of a grand jury about his wild spending sprees. Devon Archer, his former business partner, best friend and fellow Yale alum, faces sentencing Monday, four years after being convicted over a $60 million scheme to defraud one of the poorest Indian tribes in America. Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have recommended to US District Judge Ronnie Abrams that Archer serve 30 months in prison,...



