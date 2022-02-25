The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kinzinger: United States, NATO Must Declare Ukraine No-Fly Zone and Enforce It

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that “at the invitation of Ukraine” we should declare Ukraine a no-fly zone “enforced by NATO and the United States.” Kinzinger said, “The Ukrainian people are fighting much harder than I think Putin expected. But they will be outmatched and outgunned ultimately by somebody that is very willing to lose his own troops, and he doesn’t care, Vladimir Putin.”


