Kyiv continues to defy an intensifying Russian assault: Resistance appears to be stiffer than Russian forces expected

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The warnings began early on the morning of February 25th. Russian special forces were in Kyiv, the authorities said, and they were trying to seize power. Some of the visitors might even have acquired Ukrainian military vehicles; others could be pretending to be international observers. In Podil, a historic neighbourhood in the centre of the city, where the sound of church bells was periodically interrupted by explosions and gunfire, Ukrainian forces opened fire on two military vehicles believed to be Russian. Whether they were the enemy or not is debatable. The bullet-pierced windows and the pools of blood were not....



Read More...