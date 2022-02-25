NATO deploys response force for first time

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday (Feb 25) the alliance was deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster defences in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "It is still a fluid situation. What we have seen is that the Ukrainian forces are fighting bravely and are actually able to inflict damage on the invading Russian forces," Stoltenberg said after a video summit of NATO leaders. SNIP "Yesterday, allies activated our defence plans and, as a result, we are deploying elements of the NATO Response Force (NRF) on land, at sea, and in the air...



