Of Course Vladimir Putin Invaded Ukraine Under Joe Biden's Watch

February 25, 2022   |   Tags:
In February 2014, Russian kingpin Vladimir Putin invaded and subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which had been under Ukrainian jurisdiction. The timing was no accident, coming as it did only a handful of months after then-President Barack Obama reneged upon his own chemical weapons "red line" for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, effectively leaving the resolution of the then-nascent chemical weapons crisis in Putin's hands. Putin, like a shark smelling blood, sensed weakness and acted accordingly. To this day, Crimea remains under de facto Russian control. It is not exactly a mystery what motivates Putin's actions on the geopolitical chessboard. He...


Tags:
