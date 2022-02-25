On Thursday, China’s customs agency approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia,

BEIJING, CHINA — China's customs agency on Feb. 24 approved imports of wheat from all regions of Russia, the Associated Press reported. This move gives Russian President Vladmir Putin an alternative to Western markets that might be closed under sanctions. Russia, one of the largest wheat producers, has not exported to China before now due to concern about possible fungus and other contamination, the AP said.



