Putin's troops attack Kyiv from 'multiple directions': Fierce fighting erupts across capital after two planes carrying up to '300 Russian paratroopers' were shot down. Zelensky says Ukraine's fate will be decided TONIGHT and refuses to evacuate

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine's armed forces were engaged in a fierce battle for Kyiv on Friday night, with footage on social media showing explosions close to a metro station in the western center of the capital by the zoo; a battle ongoing for control of a thermal power plant to the north; and multiple reports suggesting fierce fighting 20 miles south, near a vital airbase. In Kyiv, footage shared on social media showed a bombardment close to Beresteiska metro station, in the west of the city, which is near the zoo. More than 50 explosions and heavy machine gun fire have been reported...



