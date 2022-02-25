The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Russia Issues Ominous Warning to Finland, Sweden Should They Join NATO

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has said that Moscow would have to respond if Sweden and Finland intended to join NATO.Maria Zakharova held a press conference on Friday and reflected on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the intentions of Russia going forward.A clip of her speech has begun to go viral on social media as she appears to issue a threat aimed at Sweden and Finland, saying it would have "serious military-political repercussions." The video has amassed over 300,000 views.https://twitter.com/Femi_Sorry/status/1497217148267253760"Finland and Sweden should not base their security damaging the security of other countries," Zakharova said during the press conference."Clearly [the]...


