Russia To "Partially Restrict" Access To Facebook For "Violating Fundamental Human Rights & Freedoms"

Russian authorities have decided to "partially restrict access" to Facebook following Facebook's decision to restrict a number of Russia media outlets, as well as reports of video-game-footage being posted (and amplified) as actual live footage of Russian attacks on Ukraine.

The videos, watched by more than 110,000 people and shared more than 25,000 times, were delisted after Bloomberg News approached Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. for comment. They’re among a flood of misleading content on social media from users attempting to capitalize on the attention to the war.

But it appears the tit-for-tat censorship is the main driving factor Russia's decision.

Full Statement from Russia's Communications Regulator:

On February 24, the Facebook social network (Meta Platforms, Inc.) restricted the official accounts of four Russian media outlets: the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, and the Lenta.ru and Gazeta.ru Internet sites. Such actions in relation to Russian Internet resources and the media are prohibited by Federal Law No. 272-FZ “On Measures to Influence Persons Involved in Violations of Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms, Rights and Freedoms of Citizens of the Russian Federation”. On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction. The owners of the social network ignored the requirements of Roskomnadzor. Since October 2020, Roskomnadzor has recorded 23 cases of such censorship of Russian media and Internet resources by Facebook. On February 25, the Prosecutor General's Office, in agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, decided to recognize the social network Facebook as involved in the violation of fundamental human rights and freedoms, as well as the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens. In accordance with the decision of the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the social network Facebook, starting from February 25, 2022, Roskomnadzor, in accordance with the law, takes measures to partially restrict access.

With regard the video-game propaganda, Nathaniel Gleicher, Meta’s head of security policy, said on Twitter, “In response to the unfolding military conflict in Ukraine, we have established a Special Operations Center to respond in real time,” adding that the center will be staffed with native speakers.

But, it appears Putin and his pals would prefer you not make up your own mind.