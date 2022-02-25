Russia-Ukraine War: President Putin ready to send delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, says Kremlin-(more details)

As Russian troops entered the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday, Russian officials indicated that Moscow was willing to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with their Ukrainian counterparts. But early indicators suggest that Moscow still seeks the full surrender of the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet for talks and indicated that he would be willing to discuss Ukraine’s “neutral status,” which would mark a dramatic shift for a country that currently seeks membership in both NATO and the European Union. Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said...



