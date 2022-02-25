Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America’s Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer

February 25, 2022 |

Born on July 19, 1814, in Hartford, Connecticut, Samuel Colt played a vital role in American culture and folklore. The inventor and creator of the first handheld revolver, Sam Colt made it possible to have a handgun that could fire rapidly without needing to be reloaded after every shot. Known as the great equalizer, it’s been said that “Abe Lincoln may have freed all men, but Sam Colt made them equal.”

Colt’s knack for inventing and his passion for firearms paved the way for the American fascination with guns. Some would argue that it’s because of Samuel Colt (and his shrewd business and advertising sense) that Colt became a household name, both during his lifetime and now, 200 years after his birth.

Sam Colt: From Tinkerer to Inventor

From the time he was a boy, Sam Colt liked to tinker with mechanics. He’d take things apart just to learn how they’d work. After studying the mechanics, he’d attempt to rebuild them. Sometimes it would work and sometimes it wouldn’t.

But young Sam had perseverance and he wasn’t one to be discouraged by a little failure, a trait that would suit him well throughout his life. Although his interest in mechanics was soon coupled with explosives, Sam joined his father’s textile company at 15, but he didn’t last long. After exploding a raft during a Fourth of July party, his father sent him away to boarding school, where Sam studied navigation.

During the following year, in 1830, Colt was expelled, again over a Fourth of July incident. This time, the young man demonstrated self-made explosives for his classmates, much to the dismay of the school’s administrators.

At his wit’s end, Sam’s father decided to give him a real lesson in navigation and sent him to become a seaman. It was this decision that led to the revolver and forever changed not only Sam’s life, but also the culture of America.

The Revolver: An Idea Discovered at Sea

It was while sailing to Calcutta that Colt was inspired by the ship’s wheel and began to design what would eventually become the world’s first rotation-style firearm. It intrigued him that no matter what direction the wheel moved, the spokes were aligned to the clutch in such a way that certain positions would allow the wheel to spin freely or lock it in place.

While still at sea, Sam carved a wooden prototype of his idea, which would allow a gun to house multiple bullets for firing, without risk of igniting them all at once.

Upon returning to the States in 1832, Sam petitioned his father, who sponsored the production of both a rifle and a pistol, each featuring Colt’s revolving chamber. Unfortunately, his father was not impressed with Sam’s design and refused to monetarily back either weapon.

But the 20-year-old Colt would not be discouraged. He spent the next two years travelling the country as “the Celebrated Dr. Coult of New York, London, and Calcutta,” entertaining and educating audiences about nitrous oxide and its effects. It was his profits from this tour that would build his next attempt at a pistol with a revolving chamber.

How Sam Colt Became a Gun Manufacturing Tycoon

In 1835, Samuel Colt received his first European patent for a revolving-chamber pistol. The following year, in 1836, he received one from the U.S. It was this same year, at the age of 22, that he built his first manufacturing plant in Paterson, New Jersey – Colt’s Patent Arms Manufacturing Company – which produced the Colt Paterson pistol. The original five-cylinder revolver came chambered in both .28 and .36 caliber, and had about as much power as a modern .380 ACP round.

The Paterson pistol allowed shooters to fire five shots in rapid succession. Before this revolutionary revolver, each shot required about 20 seconds to reload. Colt made an estimated 2,800 of these handguns and, although they were used in Florida during the Second Seminole War, the U.S. military decided the precision caps were too modern and untrustworthy for battle.

Continue reading Sam Colt: The Forgotten History of America’s Legendary Firearms Inventor and Manufacturer at Ammo.com.

freedom bunker aggregates the best in libertarian news daily. please visit the source site for more information. Join our team of 2234 Freedom Fighters. Please leave this field empty