Schumer: Donald Trump Is ‘Despicable’ for Praising ‘Thug’ Putin

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump was “despicable” for praising Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Schumer said, “Putin will come to regret this. Look, he is a bully. He is a thug. He has a monomaniacal desire to restore the Soviet Empire. But he will ultimately fail.”



