The assault on freedom

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

COVID has unchained leftists, who are now openly insisting that freedom is fundamentally evil. Beverley McLachlin, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, recently wrote an opinion piece in which she said of those in the Canadian truckers Freedom Convoy: “Freedom, misconstrued as a license to do and say whatever one wants, is dangerous.” The erstwhile jurist stated, “Let’s not allow the freedoms we cherish to become ugly freedoms.” She added, "Freedom without limits slides imperceptibly into freedom to say and do what you want about people who don’t look like you or talk like you.” Huh? The...



Read More...