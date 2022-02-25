To Punish Russia, U.S. Must Unleash Energy Dominance Again

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Russian assault on Ukraine confirmed vulnerabilities in safeguarding American energy security. With the U.S. now importing more oil and gas from the rogue nation, it’s time to pursue energy independence again. Make no mistake: preservationist environmental policies are squarely to blame for our present situation of high gas prices and energy bills. If President Biden is serious about punishing Russia, he wouldn’t just impose harsher sanctions; he’d equally scale back his extreme climate agenda. To punish Russia, our nation must unleash energy dominance again. Here’s how. Revoke Executive Order 13990To mitigate the damage caused by energy dependence, the Biden...



Read More...