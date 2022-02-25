Twitter, Facebook, Instagram allowing Kremlin officials to promote war efforts on social media

February 25, 2022

Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are quiet about whether the Kremlin and high-ranking Russian officials who are using the platform to give updates about Russia's advance on Ukraine and spread Russian propaganda will continue to have unfettered access to their accounts. Twitter declined to comment to Fox News Digital on Thursday on whether it will take steps to block Putin or high-ranking Russian accounts from posting as the war escalates. Instagram and Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. Russia's verified Twitter account for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has nearly 380,000 followers and regularly posts Kremlin...



