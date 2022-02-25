Ukraine: The left spews an amazing banquet of stupidities

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Just how confused is the left about Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine? Take a gander... As had been said in the aftermath of 9/11: ' The world has changed.' And much of the left's response? To just keep on living in the pre-02-22-22 world where they'd felt so comfortable in their cocoons. For a lot of them, Russia's 17th century–style conquest of the modern sovereign state of Ukraine goes way beyond their processing capacities. We see statements and stunts like the following from the left as news comes out about Russia's bloody and violent takeover attack. John Kerry was Exhibit...



Read More...