'War News' Is 'Good News'?: Stocks End Historic Week Higher

For a brief moment midweek, Vladimir Putin went full Leeroy Jenkins...

But by the end of the week (during which many bloviated that Putin was potentially starting WW3), stocks were higher, Fed rate-hike trajectory had shifted hawkishly, oil was unchanged, gold was flat, safe-haven Treasuries were sold, cryptos were lower, and Biden approval ratings were higher.

It seems like the ultimate 'bad news is good news' example - but as we noted in stocks (and applies to many other markets), the world and his pet rabbit went into this week hedged-and-wedged, and unwinding/monetizing those hedges sparked a virtuous rebound from every dip. Every asset-class (except bonds) saw its implied volatility drop as the week went on...

Source: Bloomberg

US equities ripped back into the green on the week in the last two days (from the lows ahead of the cash open yesterday, Nasdaq is up over 8%) with only The Dow ending red (barely, but it did briefly get green today). Small Caps outperformed.

Today was The Dow's best day of the year LOL!!

Consumer Discretionary stocks were the week's biggest laggards while healthcare and Utes outperformed (not exactly a sign of 'risk-on'...

Source: Bloomberg

Defensives dominated Cyclicals, despite the big rebound...

Source: Bloomberg

While many suggested the geopolitical risk was enough to spook The Fed, the fact is that March odds of a 50bps hike are practically unchanged on the week at around 25-30% (admittedly down from pre Putin highs)...

Source: Bloomberg

But December odds of 7 rate-hikes rising...

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, as Nomura's Charlie McElligott pointed out earlier, The Fed actually has MORE work to do on tightening Financial Conditions, because the ABSOLUTE SCENES in Breakevens off the inflationary implications of the Russia / Ukraine impact on Commodities (5Y BE’s were 30bps wider at one point!), and thus, these are then having an enormous impact on Real Yields moving sharply more negative (instead of higher / tighter).

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields were higher overall on the week - following the same roller-coaster pattern - with the short-end notably underperforming...

Source: Bloomberg

Corporate debt was clubbed like a baby seal mid-week, then met with a wall of buying to end the week slightly tighter in spreads...

Source: Bloomberg

The dollar was safe-haven bid as Putin invaded and didn't give it all back...

Source: Bloomberg

The Ruble was routed on the week, but even that staged a comeback in the last 36 hours...

Source: Bloomberg

Cryptos all ended lower on the week but well off the Putin plunge lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Perhaps most interestingly, oil, crude, and precious metals were practically unchanged on the week (despite all the intraweek volatility)...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold ended the week back below $1900...

However, despite oil's roundtrip to nowhere this week, the backwardation in WTI's term structure is at a record high (cost of prompt is over $9 higher than six months out) suggesting a seriously tight market...

So the bottom line message from the market is... Putin starts WW3? Meh...

And finally, for President Biden, the 'rally around the flag' push is working for his ratings...

...for now.