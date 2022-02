What Comes Next with Russia?

February 25, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

One of the best, most realistic assessments of the Russia - Ukranian battle on the internet. The video is an hour in length but ten minutes will tell you how this is likely to end, what to expect from China, and how absolutely bad we (the U.S.) have botched this from the get-go. Our inept leaders are making themselves totally irrelevant -- and fast.



