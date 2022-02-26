Almost 30,000 people crossed from Ukraine to Poland yesterday, half declaring as refugees

February 26, 2022

Almost 30,000 people crossed from Ukraine into Poland yesterday following Russia’s invasion, far higher than normal border traffic. Around half of them have made declarations that they are fleeing war and will be treated as refugees, say the Polish authorities. Many have been met by friends and relatives from Poland’s Ukrainian community – the country’s largest immigrant group, over one million strong – thousands of whom have travelled to the border to collect their compatriots. Meanwhile, Poland has also been helping facilitate the repatriation of third-country nationals – including Bangladeshis and Filipinos – from Ukraine. Figures released by the Polish...



