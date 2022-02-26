‘An extraordinarily clear picture’: New research points to a Wuhan market as the origin of the pandemic. (oh, really??)

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Scientists released a pair of extensive studies on Saturday that point to a market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. The two reports, totaling about 150 pages, have not yet been published in a scientific journal. The researchers analyzed data from a range of sources to look for clues to how the pandemic arose. They concluded that the coronavirus was present in live mammals sold in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in late 2019. The research suggests that the virus very likely twice spilled over into people working or shopping at the market. The researchers said...



Read More...