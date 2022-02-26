Biggest bacterium ever discovered amazes scientists with its complexity

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Scientists discovered an absolutely massive bacterium that can be seen without the aid of a microscope and lurks among the mangroves of Grande-Terre in the Caribbean... The single-celled organism can grow up to 0.78 inches (2 centimeters) long and resembles a thin string, according to a report describing the discovery, posted Feb. 18 to the preprint database bioRxiv. The bacterium carries all its DNA inside a membranous pouch, unlike most bacteria, whose genetic material floats, unbound, within their cells. This feature not only sets the newfound microbe apart from other bacteria, but also distinguishes it from other prokaryotes — a...



Read More...