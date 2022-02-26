California just reached a $15 an hour minimum wage. Are voters ready for $18?

The fight for $18? It’s on, say supporters of raising the minimum wage in California. California’s minimum wage rose in January to $15 an hour for employers with 26 or more employees, and $14 an hour for employers with 25 or fewer. Under a ballot initiative currently being circulated for signatures, the minimum wage would continue increasing by a dollar each year until it hit $18 an hour. Under the proposed initiative, the California governor would have the authority to suspend the annual increase up to two times, such as during periods of decreased economic activity or during a general...



