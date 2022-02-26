Canadian Tyranny Inspires Arizona Democrat [semi-satire]

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trial run for tyranny inspired Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) to call for its replication in the United States. "Confiscating the trucks and seizing the bank accounts of the unruly opponents of the government's covid vaccine mandates was glorious," he declared. "The efficiency of simply declaring an emergency opened up an opportunity to rule by decree, designate the offenders as outlaws and mete out punishment." "When you have no access to your money and the government takes the property you depend on to earn a living it has gone a long way toward neutralizing you and...



Read More...