Chechen special forces 'hunters' are unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill Kyiv officials – and are given 'decks of cards' with photographs of their targets
February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICA squad of Chechen special forces 'hunters' has been unleashed in Ukraine to detain or kill a set of specific Ukrainian officials. Each soldier was reportedly given a special 'deck of cards' with Ukrainian officials' photos and descriptions on them, a Moscow Telegram channel with links to the security establishment reported. The list is of officials and security officers suspected of 'crimes' by the Russian Investigative Committee, the report added.
