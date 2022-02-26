Chechen warlord promises shock troops for invasion

The warlord who runs Chechnya held a rally of an estimated 10,000 fighters who could be dispatched to Ukraine to take part in the invasion. The servicemen gathered in the Chechen capital, Grozny, after Friday prayers in a show of strength by Ramzan Kadyrov, an erstwhile separatist rebel who became one of President Putin’s most loyal henchmen. Addressing the uniformed men, Kadyrov, 45, said that fighters would serve in the “hottest spots in Ukraine”, and that he could muster 70,000 volunteers. Video showed the Muslim fighters standing in serried ranks in a central square and crying in unison: “Allahu Akbar!”...



