China’s Xi Jinping stresses cooperation with North Korea’s Kim under ‘new situation’: state media

February 26, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un emphasizing cooperation between the two countries, according to state media in North Korea. Xi said that China was ready to work with North Korea to realize the two sides’ "common understanding" and promote friendly and supportive relations under "a new situation," state media outlet KCNA reported Saturday.



