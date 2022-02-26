CPAC 2022 – Today's Last Days Unregenerate Conservative Optimism

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Dear friends,, in light of CPAC this weekend, please do not get sucked into all the rah-rah and false optimism about America's "future". Look, I'll be watching like many of you will be, but all the pep talk, solutions and optimistic future appraisals are not enough to put out the raging fires of our doomed, godless, lawless and imploding nation! That is just the reality which many unregenerate conservatives will not hear. Like the doomed Twin Towers of 9/11, our national lawless inferno is past the point of no return and unregenerate Conservative optimism will not extinguish the engulfing flames...



