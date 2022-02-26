The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

D.C. Council Ponders Bill to Give Residents $100 Monthly to Ride Metro

February 26, 2022   |   Tags:
D.C. Councilmembers are considering a bill that would allocate $100 a month for residents to ride the Metro. The bill, Metro for DC Amendment Act of 2022, is authored by Councilmember Charles Allen (D-Ward 6). The $100 would come from surplus funds at the end of the city’s fiscal year. Additionally, $10 million would be dedicated to improving the District’s bus service. Supporters of the bill argue by paying for trips taken, the $100 per resident proposal could get cars off the streets and subsidize Metro’s service costs. Proponents of Allen’s bill also say it will help the environment and...


