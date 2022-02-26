Dr. Rand Paul Plans to Force a Vote to Repeal Travel Mask Mandates on Public Transportation

February 26, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he would force a vote on his resolution to repeal travel mask mandates on public transportation. This vote will take place when the U.S. Senate returns to session. “Since March 2020, unelected bureaucrats have incessantly declared that we should ‘follow the science.’ But the same bureaucrats continue to defy science by imposing an ineffective and restrictive mask mandate for individuals traveling on public transit and airplanes. As the entire world is learning to live with COVID, the federal government still uses fear mongering to stubbornly perpetuate its mandates, rather...



