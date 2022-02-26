Elon Musk Makes an Important Gesture Toward Ukraine

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Tesla's CEO was challenged on Twitter by Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. "@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand," Fedorov wrote on his Twitter account. excerpt- Several hours after the post, Musk replied directly to Fedorov,... "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk replied. excerpt- ...by allowing Ukrainians access to Starlink, one of the fastest, most robust satellite...



Read More...