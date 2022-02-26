Forbes columnist says he was ‘canceled’ by the magazine over Anthony Fauci coverage

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A longtime Forbes contributor claims he lost his job after he was pressured to stop his investigative reporting on Dr. Anthony Fauci, which revealed his looming $350,000 retirement package. Adam Andrzejewski, CEO and founder of OpenTheBooks.com, said that he was let go by the magazine he was “admonished” for his coverage of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director. “Forbes couldn’t resist the pressure from the National Institutes of Health,” he told The Post in an email on Tuesday. “Forbes editors — in email and on the phone — admonished that I wrote too many columns on Fauci.”...



