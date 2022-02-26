Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard calls for Biden to meet with Putin

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Hawaii Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard faced a barrage of bipartisan outrage last week after suggesting it was NATO expansion rather than Vladimir Putin’s naked aggression that sparked the invasion of Ukraine — but refused to back down, telling The Post her critics aren’t living “in the real world.” Even as Putin’s tanks and troops stormed through Ukraine, Gabbard, 40, urged President Biden to meet with the ex-KBG strongman, during an exclusive interview at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where she was a guest speaker.



