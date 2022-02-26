Gazprom Financial Director found dead… Allegedly by suicide…

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The financial director for Gazprom, the largest publicly-listed natural gas company in the world and the largest company in Russia by revenue, has been found dead by suicide in St. Petersburg. SOURCE TRANSLATION FROM RUSSIAN TRANSLATION FROM RUSSIAN The circumstances of the death of the Deputy General Director of the Unified Settlement Center of Gazprom for Corporate Security, whose body was found in the prestigious village of Leninskoye in the Vyborg District of the Leningrad Region, are being established. A note was found nearby, law enforcement officials told 47news. A month earlier, in the same village, the body of a...



Read More...