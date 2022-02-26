I want a few ounces of gold

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Not interested in an investment. It's purely for the sake of just having some gold. Now is not the time to buy it, but, I've heard of people buying gold from dealers, and later discover it's not real. I understand the difference between spot price and market price, but a couple of stores have been recommended. Tulsa Gold and Silver. For example. My question is, can such a place be trusted?



Read More...