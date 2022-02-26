Is Putin suffering 'delirium and confusion' due to Long COVID? Questions arise over Russian leader’s mental state after rumours of cancer and Parkinson’s disease

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

With the eyes of the world on Vladimir Putin, questions are being asked about the Russian leader's state of mind after he announced the invasion of Ukraine in 'rambling, terrifying, apocalyptic' fashion. Rumours surrounding the Russian leader's health have been swirling for years, with repeated reports suggesting that he is suffering from cancer and Parkinson's disease. On top of that, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on both the President's physical and mental health can't be underestimated, and it's been suggested that brain fog as a result of Long Covid could be impairing his cognitive function. Although it's not clear...



