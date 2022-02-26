Jeff Gundlach Is Moving DoubleLine Capital's $134 Billion Money Management Arm To Florida, From California: Just the latest in a long line of asset managers that are moving operations from the Golden State

Jeff Gundlach is the latest in a long line of asset managers that are moving operations to Florida.Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital LP has moved its principal office, according to a report from Bloomberg this week. Formerly located in Glendale, California, the move tp Tampa comes after Gundlach has publicly complained about quality of life and taxes in California. Gundlach isn't moving to Tampa, however. Regulatory filings this past week noted that “Key decisions impacting the policies and strategy of DoubleLine Capital” and board meetings will now all be made in Florida.Taxes and quality of life in California have been gripes of...



