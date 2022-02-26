The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Majority of Americans say Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if Trump were president

February 26, 2022   |   Tags:
Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine had President Trump still been in office, a majority of Americans said according to the results of a new poll. The survey released Friday from the Harvard Center for American Political Studies (CAPS)-Harris Poll found that 62% of Americans believed Putin would not have pulled the trigger if Trump were still president, The Hill reported.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x