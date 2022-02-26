Mysterious Large Circles On Russian Radar Turn Out To Be President Zelensky’s Massive Testicles

February 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MOSCOW—Russian radar operators monitoring the situation in Ukraine reported two mysterious large circles in the city of Kyiv earlier this morning. After some investigation, Russian intelligence concluded they were not military formations or aircraft, but simply Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's massive balls.

The post Mysterious Large Circles On Russian Radar Turn Out To Be President Zelensky's Massive Testicles appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...