New Jersey Cop Accused Of Killing Baby Daughter Walks Free From Jail As Judge Excludes Damning Evidence From Case

Ewing Township, NJ — In 2018, officer Daniel Bannister was arrested for murdering a three-month-old baby girl — his own daughter. While this is horrifying enough, TFTP learned a year later that after this cop allegedly murdered his own daughter, he used her death to start a GoFundMe page and raised $17,618. Since then, he …


