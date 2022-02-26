Pedro Gonzalez: The People Of Ukraine Were Sold The "False Hope" Of Neoliberal Internationalism, And Now It Is Getting Them Killed

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

TUCKER CARLSON: So what's interesting, as you watch people like the man we just interviewed flee the capital city of Ukraine, is how quickly huge parts of that country seem to fall in the face of the Russian invasion. That makes you wonder where were its defenders, not just within Ukraine but the United States? People you've been watching for years now have been encouraging conflict in Ukraine, of course, and saying we need to go all out to defend it. David Frunm, the Canadian who is everywhere, is telling us you are a traitor if you are not willing...



Read More...