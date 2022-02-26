Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Six Russian government websites including the Kremlin's official site were down for several hours on Friday and inaccessible following reports of cyberattacks on various Russian government and state media. The exact reasons for the outages were not immediately clear, but the international hacking group Anonymous claimed that it was attacking the sites. Some Russian government websites continued to be down on Saturday, as the country's invasion of Ukraine entered its third day. The websites that are dark notably include the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense.



Read More...