SWIFT system to be cut off in Russia

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

World leaders have decided to cut off Russian financial institutions from using the SWIFT money transfer system as part of ongoing sanctions against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The decision comes after a sweeping list of other sanctions against Russia, including the freezing of assets and the closure of airspace to Russian flights. It was delayed due to some world leaders considering the step to be too drastic at the time. US President Joe Biden has stated that the sanctions imposed on Russia are among "the most severe in history." The Russian stock market and currency have taken severe losses since...



