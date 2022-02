Taiwan Issues Official Statement: ‘Lol We Are So Screwed’

February 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TAIPEI CITY—Having watched as Russian tanks rolled through Ukraine while nobody came rushing to their defense, the Taiwanese government today released an official statement acknowledging that they are "totally screwed".

