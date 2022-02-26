The Infamous Hacking group 'Anonymous' signals all-out campaign against Russia

February 26, 2022

The infamous hacking group Anonymous appeared to declare an all-out digital war against Russia late this week, indicating the opening of a hacking front against Russian president Vladimir Putin amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.Anonymous is a loosely federated collective of hackers who regularly carry out digital sabotage of targets they claim deserve to be hacked. On Friday, a Twitter account purporting to represent some members of Anonymous issued a broad call for hackers to target the Russian government. "Hackers all around the world: target Russia in the name of #Anonymous," the account posted. "Let them know we do not...



