Trump tees off on Canada over trucker protest

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Washington-Former U.S. President Donald Trump is assailing Canada as a country of "left-wing fascists" for the way it cleared protesters out of Ottawa last weekend. Trump's remarks at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida marked the first time in nearly a month he's publicly acknowledged the protests. He said protesters in Canada were "slandered" as Nazis, racists and terrorists, charged with what he called "phoney crimes" and accused of being loyal to foreign powers. The comments prompted a passionate standing ovation from the crowd... "The tyranny we have witnessed in Canada in recent weeks should shock and dismay...



