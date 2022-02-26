Two Hall of Fame Boxers Take Up Arms to Defend Ukraine Against Russia

February 26, 2022

As Russia cuts a swath of destruction through Ukraine, two Hall of Fame athletes are going to give everything they have to fight back. Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir are members of the elite Boxing Hall of Fame. As they made clear this week, they are also patriots. Vitali Klitschko, who has been mayor of Kyiv since 2014, said he will not sit by to watch his city destroyed, Reuters reported on Thursday. “I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting,” the 50-year-old Klitschko said. Both Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko – sons of a...



