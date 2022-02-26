The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

U.S. sends warship through Taiwan Straight, angering Chinese

February 26, 2022   |   Tags: , , , , ,

Reading Time: 2 minutes The U.S. military called it routine activity, but China called it “provocative” as a warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. According to the 7th Fleet, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson was transiting international waters on a “routine” basis. “The ship’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates […]


Read More...

Tags: , , , , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x