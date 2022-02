Ukraine crisis: Civilians seen preparing Molotov cocktails

February 26, 2022

Ukrainian civilians are seen in Dnipro, central Ukraine, preparing Molotov cocktails in case of a Russian invasion. Sky's John Sparks also witnesses queues of people who are signing up to the country's army. (Large gathering of people mixing Styrofoam and gasoline in bottles) Video Here.



