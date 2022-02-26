The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ukraine to get $350M more in US defense aid, including anti-armor, small arms, munitions

February 26, 2022   |   Tags:
The U.S. will further bolster Ukraine's defense in the face of Russian invasion with an unprecedented third payment of $350 million, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. The defense aid will include anti-armor, small arms and various munitions, and body armor and related equipment, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Saturday.


