Ukrainian border more important than U.S. boundary to nearly 6 of 10 Dems

February 26, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Ukrainian border is more important to nearly 6 of 10 Democrats in America than the United States' own border with Mexico.That's confirmed by a poll from Rasmussen Reports, which said 57% of responding Democrats said the Ukrainian boundary is more important to protect than the American border.It is Paul Bedard in his Washington Examiner column who detailed the survey results.As Russian President Vladimir Putin this week was dispatching tens of thousands of soldiers into Ukraine to attack and kill its citizens, a full 57% of Democrats said protecting Ukraine's border is a priority.The poll also showed even though Joe...



